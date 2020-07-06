Man accused of buying Sandra Munsamy's stolen phone pleads guilty to theft

She highlighted that he had two previous substance-related convictions between 2014 and 2018.

"He is a Nigerian national who has been in this country since 2011. The country has attracted like-minded businessmen like the accused who have used the hospitality of SA to pursue their own interests and completely disregard the laws of our country," she said.

When outlining mitigating circumstances, Ogbuana's attorney said his client was married with two children, aged seven and four, and had been in custody for two months after his arrest.

"He owns a second-hand goods shop in the Point area and earns an income of R7,000 per month which he uses to support his family. His plea today is that he's given full disclosure and is not wasting the court's time."

Magistrate Sophie Reddy sentenced Ogbuana to a fine of R5,000 or two years' imprisonment. He remains unfit to possess a firearm.

Munsamy, a key figure in the multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire, was allegedly kidnapped by armed men, setting in motion a hostage and ransom drama that spanned six months.

Hawks detectives found the businesswoman alive and shackled in a house in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, in November, 162 days after she disappeared.

The Hawks said her captors had demanded a ransom of R140m.