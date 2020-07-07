South Africa

Man shoots partner, niece and daughter after rape case opened

07 July 2020 - 07:01 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said the shooting happened at around 9pm on Monday.
Police said the shooting happened at around 9pm on Monday.
Image: Saps

A Limpopo man shot dead his partner and her niece and wounded his 16-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself at their home, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the shooting happened at a village outside Phalaborwa at about 9pm on Monday.

This after he was sought by police for allegedly raping his daughter.

“His daughter allegedly visited him on June 13 and asked him to teach her how to drive.

“After the driving lessons, they reportedly proceeded to the house where the rape took place,” he said.

The daughter only opened a rape case on Monday.

Mojapelo said the man, who worked for a mining company in Phalaborwa, opened fire killing his partner and her niece and wounding his daughter before committing suicide.

His licensed 9mm pistol was found on the scene and has been confiscated by police.

“As the province is currently fighting the scourge of gender-based violence, incidents of this nature, where a man rapes his daughter and then goes on to commit horrendous crimes against the vulnerable members of the society, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba said.

MORE

Mother's throat slit after three knife-wielding men invade KZN farm

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old woman was killed during a brutal attack on Ayoobs Farm in the Midlands on ...
News
21 hours ago

KZN police nab suspect for murder and rape of pregnant woman found on cliff

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a seven months pregnant woman, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X