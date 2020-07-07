WATCH | A peek into the rituals at SA's first satanic church

Drinking blood, performing animal sacrifices and casting spells are not on the programme at Satan's new home in the popular seaside tourist town of Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Instead, satanists belonging to SA's first registered satanic church will be participating in rituals likened to “group therapy”.

“Our members are pharmacists and teachers and hold very high positions in the community. They are not people dressed in black running around doing criminals things. We use symbols in our rituals.

“If anger is the reason why all your personal relationships are failing, you would write what makes you angry on a piece of paper, but it must be done with intent, and we will then burn the paper in the flame of a candle,” said SA Satanic Church founder Riaan Swiegelaar.

The rituals, which include reverse baptisms and Bible study, will take place in a conference centre at a hotel from September, when the church is officially launched.