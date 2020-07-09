South Africa

Boyfriend arrested after woman's body found in shallow grave

09 July 2020 - 16:12 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The body of a missing Northern Cape woman was found buried in a shallow grave on Thursday.
The body of a missing Northern Cape woman was found buried in a shallow grave on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Police made a gruesome discovery on Thursday when they found a woman's body buried in a shallow grave in Kimberley, Northern Cape. 

The body was exhumed behind an informal dwelling in Roodepan's Ivory Park area, said the police.

The woman, who was 31, had been missing since June 7. Her boyfriend has been arrested.

"Intensified police investigation and search resulted in discovering a decomposed body buried in a shallow grave just behind the shanty in Block A, Ivory Park, Roodepan," said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tau Tawana.

"A 39-year-old man who it is believed was the deceased's boyfriend was arrested this morning [Thursday]. He is expected to appear before the Kimberley magistrate's court soon, facing a charge of murder."

READ MORE:

Woman, 70, and grandson critical after 'shovel attack' during home invasion

A 70-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson were left for dead after being bludgeoned in the face with shovels during a home invasion in ...
News
2 days ago

Mother's throat slit after three knife-wielding men invade KZN farm

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old woman was killed during a brutal attack on Ayoobs Farm in the Midlands on ...
News
3 days ago

'We asked her so many times to leave that man' - family of slain Soweto woman

The four-year-old daughter of Sanelisiwe Mfaba - stabbed to death and dumped near railway lines in Dobsonville, Soweto, last week - is struggling to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X