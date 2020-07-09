Land occupation in Midvaal is the work of 'criminal syndicate', says city

Another landowner, who was too afraid to be named, said at the weekend that more than 400 people protested on Friday, demanding the land. He said that on Saturday he and other landowners gathered on the land to show themselves as the rightful owners. Then things turned ugly.

“A large number of people surrounded us. They threatened to kill us. Some of them started damaging property. They damaged some of our vehicle tyres. We had to flee for our lives. Police came later but a lot of damage had already been done,” said the landowner.

GroundUp saw pictures and videos said to be of the protests.

On Tuesday, the Big Six and some of their comrades were on site. Vendors had also set up some food and drink stalls.

Big Six threaten race war

Tshepo Ngobeni, one of the Big Six, said he and the others were arrested in the last week of June but were not charged. They are also opposing an eviction order granted to the city and the matter is scheduled to be heard in December.

“This has become a war between blacks and whites because the whites have been coming to us with guns. On Friday, we as black people, protested. Then on Saturday, the group of whites gathered and things went out of hand. They have been bringing white security forces, trying to get us away from the area, but that will not happen.

“We had wanted to sit down and negotiate with them peacefully, but now they are forcing them to be violent. We will fight if we must.

“Eventually the land should be taken back and given to black people, whether they want it or not. We have been served with court papers … We want the matter in parliament. All political parties and the government must be involved in giving back the land to black people,” he said.