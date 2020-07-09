The storm, dexamethasone & hotspots: Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize addressed the National Assembly on Wednesday on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA. He warned that the storm is approaching and said South Africans need to stay safe now more than ever before.

There are now 224,665 confirmed Covid-19 cases nationally and 3,602 deaths.

Here are five important takeaways from Mkhize's address:

Western Cape and Gauteng

The minister said infections in Gauteng were growing fast and expressed concerns that the province would soon surpass the Western Cape as the country's Covid-19 epicentre.

On Wednesday evening, the province had already surpassed the Western Cape, according to stats shared by the minister on Twitter.

“We expect Gauteng to have the most confirmed cases, thus making it the epicentre. We have used a differentiated approach in our response through a classification of districts as areas of vigilance and hotspots. In all areas the focus continues to be on prevention of new infections, containment and mitigation and recovery.”

More hotspots after hard lockdown

Mkhize said shortly after SA eased the lockdown and went on level 3, there was a surge in cases and hotspot areas, with the Free State and North West confirmed as hotspots.

“After June 1, the number of Covid-19 cases increased across all provinces. During level 4 of the lockdown, the Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal had hotspots. However, moving to level 3 of lockdown, two additional provinces registered hotspots.”