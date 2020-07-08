Opposition parties slam government's approach to Covid-19

Opposition parties have criticised the government's approach to fighting the spread of Covid-19 and some of its decision-making in easing the lockdown.

This comes as health minister Zweli Mkhize earlier told parliament that “the storm that we have consistently warned South Africans about is now arriving", in relation to the expected surge of Covid-19 infections.

According to DA health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube, the government had failed spectacularly to build healthcare capacity, saying its strategy of fighting the virus could not be about “hoping for the best”.

“Government strategy has to be grounded in concrete plans which will force the curve of infections down. This begins with proper resourcing of the health response in order to ensure that provinces are ready to handle the rising numbers of infections,” she said.

She said this would be so that those who require medical help are afforded a bed that is fully kitted with staff and the requisite equipment. This was not being done, she said.