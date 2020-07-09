South Africa

Yes, Takealot is selling 'non-refundable' coffins cheap, and people are concerned

09 July 2020 - 07:24 By Unathi Nkanjeni
This coffin is 'machine-cut and hand-polished with a variety of wood effects' and is available from Takealot where it is listed in the 'health' category.
This coffin is 'machine-cut and hand-polished with a variety of wood effects' and is available from Takealot where it is listed in the 'health' category.
Image: Takealot

Should we be worried? Is it a sign that Covid-19 is here to stay? Is death going to become  a booming market in SA?

These are some of the concerns many have expressed on social media regarding one of Takealot's latest items on the online shopping site — a coffin.

Believe or not, Takelot is selling “non-refundable” coffins for R4,899. The “sale” price is down from the usual R5,500.

According to the post on the retailer's site, the “machine-cut and hand-polished with a variety of wood effects” coffin opens at the top or bottom.

“Most popular and traditional style veneer coffins are manufactured using real wood. The wood veneer is laminated on to chipboard,” the post reads.

The friends you need when the going gets tough - and those you don't

If, Lord forbid, you should find yourself in the midst of a pub brawl, this is who you want next to you
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

The coffin is listed under the “health” category, where one also finds some of the Covid-19 protective measures like face masks, gloves and sanitisers.

The coffins are available from Takealot's Cape Town warehouse. Shipping for those in Johannesburg and Pretoria takes two to five working days, and for those in regional areas it takes two to seven working days.

On social media, many expressed their concerns.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions.

'Making a profit off an epidemic?' -Andile Ncube grills Takealot over R4,300 box of masks

Retailer responds to say the R4,300 masks have already been removed from site.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Logistics is the property 'darling' of the market

Boom in e-commerce, spurred by lockdown, driving sector's growth
Business
4 days ago

Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers' return to international cricket remains on the table

Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers may be excited by the return of cricket through an innovation called 3TeamCricket but discussions about a ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  3. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  4. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa
  5. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gauteng prepares 'more than 1.5 million' gravesites as province braces for ...
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X