Yes, Takealot is selling 'non-refundable' coffins cheap, and people are concerned

Should we be worried? Is it a sign that Covid-19 is here to stay? Is death going to become a booming market in SA?

These are some of the concerns many have expressed on social media regarding one of Takealot's latest items on the online shopping site — a coffin.

Believe or not, Takelot is selling “non-refundable” coffins for R4,899. The “sale” price is down from the usual R5,500.

According to the post on the retailer's site, the “machine-cut and hand-polished with a variety of wood effects” coffin opens at the top or bottom.

“Most popular and traditional style veneer coffins are manufactured using real wood. The wood veneer is laminated on to chipboard,” the post reads.