Yes, Takealot is selling 'non-refundable' coffins cheap, and people are concerned
Should we be worried? Is it a sign that Covid-19 is here to stay? Is death going to become a booming market in SA?
These are some of the concerns many have expressed on social media regarding one of Takealot's latest items on the online shopping site — a coffin.
Believe or not, Takelot is selling “non-refundable” coffins for R4,899. The “sale” price is down from the usual R5,500.
According to the post on the retailer's site, the “machine-cut and hand-polished with a variety of wood effects” coffin opens at the top or bottom.
“Most popular and traditional style veneer coffins are manufactured using real wood. The wood veneer is laminated on to chipboard,” the post reads.
The coffin is listed under the “health” category, where one also finds some of the Covid-19 protective measures like face masks, gloves and sanitisers.
The coffins are available from Takealot's Cape Town warehouse. Shipping for those in Johannesburg and Pretoria takes two to five working days, and for those in regional areas it takes two to seven working days.
On social media, many expressed their concerns.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions.
What I take from this #Takealot and the sale of coffins is the following.— So called analyst. (@MightiJamie) July 7, 2020
Covid19 is ravaging us. We may not even fully appreciate. The market will always supply where there is high demand.
They looked at the numbers and decided that death was going to be a booming market in SA pic.twitter.com/cWlzINO3W6
The no return policy on the Takealot coffins is understandable. You can’t not need a coffin anymore after buying it.— Muchi4TheKids (@Sipho_Says) July 7, 2020
Should we be worried about @TAKEALOT selling coffins ⚰️?? Does this mean that #CoronaVirusSA is here to stay?#PutSouthAfricansFirst pic.twitter.com/ropnfPwl6n— Injoli Yelali ~ Dlambulo (@Igoduka) July 7, 2020
I get that Takealot is now selling coffins, my biggest fear is these coffins now being ordered by abusive men who will kill their partners, put them in the coffin and go dispose of their lifeless bodies in shallow Graves with no one knowing. GBV is a real challenge in the country— Molatelo Racheku® (@TheRealPaniki) July 7, 2020
How does this work? You order the coffin on Takealot and fetch the corpse at the mortuary for burial? Or you get it delivered to the mortuary?— Swidi lomkhuhlane🥴 (@Neightar) July 7, 2020
"I found the coffin generally comfortable but too tight at at the feet and with insufficient ventilation. I would have preferred a cotton lining instead of scratchy synthetics. Not waterproof."— Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) July 7, 2020
What are storage requirements for a coffin? Can you keep such an item in a house banna?— Aunty Pat (@Dimakatso_T) July 7, 2020
This is rather creepy but I guess both the supplier and takealot identified a deep gap in the market. 🤷🏽♀️