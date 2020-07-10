Ignoring the coronavirus to play football

Life in Ezimbawuleni, Mpumalanga, is quiet. The village, also known as Mafufumbe, is hidden in pine woods and mountains stretching far into the distance. Houses are far apart — social distancing long before it was a thing.

Sunshine is golden in the dry grassland. On Saturday June 20, the dust was thick in the air as a football tournament was held despite the country being under level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown. In alert level 3, contact sports are prohibited. However, six local amateur football clubs battled it out in Ezimbawuleni, in a tournament where each team paid R500 to participate.

Because of lockdown restrictions, the tournament is not played at eMpuluzi, where there are better facilities and a more accessible stadium. Instead, they play on a dusty field hidden from law enforcement officials and prying eyes, in a province sitting at 2,528 confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 22 recorded deaths, at the time of publication.

Despite the increasing number of infected people, with the pandemic holding the country to ransom, the love of football outweighs safety concerns in municipalities like Mkhondo and Albert Luthuli. In defiance of rebukes and condemnation, footballers and fans are quenching their thirst for football in new ways. They play in the mountains, bushes and forests. There are highly contested tournaments every weekend.