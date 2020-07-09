How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19

He said it was “safe to say” airborne transmissions were a reality, and that this explained the rapid rate at which the coronavirus was being transmitted.

According to Reuters, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday acknowledged “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of coronavirus.

This comes after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people.

At a press conference on Tuesday, WHO officials said that airborne transmission could not be ruled out in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated spaces, but research into this aspect of the virus would continue.

Madhi has listed ways to protect yourself from airborne transmission: