Number of Covid-19 patients in Western Cape hospitals stabilises
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in the Western Cape has stabilised, the provincial government said on Friday.
“The province currently has 1,680 people in hospital, with 322 of these in intensive care or high care,” said a statement issued by premier Alan Winde's office.
Hospitalisations peaked at 1,887 on July 4. Patients in ICU or high care peaked at 328 on the same day, and now number 322.
The number of Covid-19 patients with active cases of the virus has also stabilised in the Western Cape. On Friday, there were 16,302 active cases, exactly the same as a week earlier.
The Western Cape has had 75,718 confirmed infections, 2,282 deaths and 57,134 recoveries. Winde himself is one of the active cases, and the statement from his office expressed appreciation for the well wishes he had received.
“Having had a good rest yesterday, his doctor is pleased with his progress in fighting the virus. His temperature is lower, and although his blood glucose levels remain elevated, they have subsided somewhat,” said the statement.
“Premier Winde has been advised to continue to rest for the duration of the weekend, noting that due to having diabetes, he is in a high risk category.”
I am sending my wishes for a speedy recovery to Premiers David Makhura of Gauteng and Job Mokgoro of North West province. 🙏🏼— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 10, 2020
I hope you are both safe and well during this time. @David_Makhura @NWPGOV @GautengProvince pic.twitter.com/I139EMAwjo
Winde is one of three provincial premiers who have tested positive for Covid-19 this week, and he sent well wishes to Job Mokgoro of North West and David Makhura of Gauteng.
The opening of the Western Cape's latest Covid-19 field hospital, at Brackengate, was delayed on Friday by snags with service contracts, the statement said.
“We are working to resolve these issues and expect the facility to receive its first patients before the end of the month.”
Almost 3,600 public sector health workers have been infected with Covid-19 in the Western Cape.
“We are very pleased that over 78% of these have recovered, with only 746 active cases. We have however unfortunately recorded 28 health care worker deaths,” said the statement.
“A total of almost 4,000 people have been admitted to quarantine and isolation facilities in the province since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 615 people in isolation and 231 in quarantine in facilities in both the rural and metro regions of the province.”