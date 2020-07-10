South Africa

WATCH | KZN woman urges people to stay home as Covid-19 continues to surge

10 July 2020 - 11:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A woman with the Instagram handle Melly.k_style is urging people to stay home as Covid-19 cases continue to surge.
Image: Instagram/Melly K Style

A video of a KwaZulu-Natal woman urging people to stay home as Covid-19 cases continue to surge has gone viral on Instagram.

In the video, the woman with the handle Melly.k_style pays tribute to frontline health- care workers who have dedicated their time to fighting the pandemic in the province.

She holds up placards on which are written “brave is beautiful”, “we are afraid” and “the ICU beds are almost at 100% capacity”. 

She also shared short videos of her friends who are frontline workers, who shared messages urging people to stay safe.

As of Friday July 10, there were 19,630 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 249 deaths and 5,505 recoveries in the province. 

