About that booze ban: Massive outpouring of support & anger

The immediate reinforcement of the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has been met with mixed reactions since its announcement on Sunday night.

In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ban was aimed at reducing the volume of alcohol-related trauma and injured patients so hospitals would have more beds open to treat Covid-19 patients.

Ramaphosa said since the sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, hospitals have seen a spike in admissions in their trauma and emergency wards.

According to Ramaphosa, most of these and other trauma injuries occur at night.

“As we head towards the peak of infections, it is vital that we do not burden our clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided,” said Ramaphosa.

“This is a fight to save every life, and we need to save every bed. We have therefore decided that in order to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect.

“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and intensive care units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma,” he said.