About that booze ban: Massive outpouring of support & anger
The immediate reinforcement of the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has been met with mixed reactions since its announcement on Sunday night.
In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ban was aimed at reducing the volume of alcohol-related trauma and injured patients so hospitals would have more beds open to treat Covid-19 patients.
Ramaphosa said since the sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, hospitals have seen a spike in admissions in their trauma and emergency wards.
According to Ramaphosa, most of these and other trauma injuries occur at night.
“As we head towards the peak of infections, it is vital that we do not burden our clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided,” said Ramaphosa.
“This is a fight to save every life, and we need to save every bed. We have therefore decided that in order to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect.
“There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and intensive care units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma,” he said.
A gazette signed by cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma confirmed the ban is officially in place.
Ramaphosa also lambasted those who have continued to host social gatherings, including parties, overcrowded funerals and “after tears” events.
“In the midst of our national effort to fight against this virus, there are a number of people who have taken to organising parties, who have drinking sprees, and some who walk around in crowded spaces without masks,” said Ramaphosa.
To date, SA has 276,242 Covid-19 confirmed cases and 4,079 deaths.
“We are now recording more than 12,000 new cases every day. That is the equivalent of 500 new infections every hour," the president said.
On social media, many expressed their opinions about the ban. Some are for it, while others expressed different views.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
It's a good move.
Alcohol must never comeback. When they are drunk they beat us, they don't comeback home, kids don't get pocket money, they can't perform in bed, they fight and get beaten, they crash cars. #AlcoholHasFallen pic.twitter.com/GJ5vta6pNj— Sli (@Sli22892494) July 13, 2020
Some of us are happy with the banning of alcohol again because we have no peace when it's on sale! #cyrilramaphosa #alcoholban pic.twitter.com/Y9Qc10CdRq— Zandile Kulati (@ZanKulati) July 12, 2020
Wow. Seriously? People have ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA how hectic casualty is and what health care workers have been through since the alcohol ban had been removed. Dealing with TRAUMA + COVID RESUS!!! It's a battlefield out there. https://t.co/HI0LU6VNdy— Nazeerah✊🏾 (@Nazeerah_V) July 12, 2020
I fully support the ban on the transportation and sale of alcohol as this Sha immediately reduce road accidents, crime and free space in healthcare facilities. We should strive for alcohol free society https://t.co/jnMnWBQtvh— Major2 (@MashukucaX) July 13, 2020
I fully support President #cyrilramaphosa 's announcement to ban the sale of alcohol. It is unjust that drunk drivers & people who stab each other in drunken brawls take up beds that could be used by #Covid_19 patients. #Covid19SA #coronavirus /3— Steven "Socially Distant" Lang (@Steven_Lang) July 12, 2020
With IMMEDIATE EFFECT I support the ban of Alcohol phela cases of drinking and driving are occupying beds that should be occupied by Covid-19 patients— Letlhogonolo sovara🐐🐐🐐 (@Soviskie_Paris) July 12, 2020
Alcohol distribution is my primary source of incoming.. baning it again will further cripple me and my business, however l support the ban fully for the sake of the lives of our people during the COVID-19 epidemic.— Monsieur Ponto - Le Vigneron🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@monsieurponto) July 12, 2020
Banning booze won't help
The alcohol ban doesn’t help at this point in time. Government officials have run out of ideas and are now running on panic mode 😞— “Mxolisi” (@MukondiT) July 12, 2020
Very contraversial opinion - I think the alcohol ban is a good idea especially with the lockdown. I’m just worried when the alcoholic abusers run out of alcohol, they are going to take it out on their abuse victims especially on women 💔— mixx🌹 (@mixxpazzi) July 12, 2020
#AlcoholHasFallen they were supposed to close schools 1st before Alcohol... Your president haa failed us once again pic.twitter.com/7QyTiAmLx8— Njar-Yamie 🎶 (@LANGELIHLELIHL2) July 13, 2020
Any plans for the liquor store workers because their jobs are on stake now it means they will join the increasing 31% population of unemployed citizens 🤷🏿♂️💔#AlcoholHasFallen— KHAYA NTSHAYISA🇿🇦 (@KNtshayisa) July 13, 2020
Our @GovernmentZA is clueless and out of ideas. I get the ban on alcohol, don't support it, but I get it. What I don't understand is the full taxi capacity ? Am I missing something here ? For alcohol all you need is a curfew to curb accidents, say 20:00-06:00 or something— Gwata Montana (@MR_Segwati) July 12, 2020