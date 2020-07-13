South Africa

'No, Gauteng has not run out of oxygen,' says provincial health department

13 July 2020 - 05:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Among the equipment that will be bought are additional hospital beds, ventilators and high-flow oxygen devices.
Among the equipment that will be bought are additional hospital beds, ventilators and high-flow oxygen devices.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

The Gauteng health department has denied claims the province has run out of oxygen amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A report by UK publication, The Telegraph, claimed hospitals are overwhelmed “as Johannesburg runs out of oxygen”.

The province's health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana told TimesLIVE the widely shared article was untrue.

“Gauteng has not run out of oxygen.”

She said the province has, since April, a system in place which triggers an alert for oxygen refills as soon as it reaches 50% capacity.

The department earlier admitted an increase in the demand for oxygen as more people are hospitalised.

“As more Covid-19 cases are reported, the number of admissions and bed occupancy rate for critical patients has increased which put more pressure on ventilators, oxygen points and oxygen supplies.”

SA has 276,242 positive cases with a total death toll of 4,079.

MORE

Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng premier David Makhura said he developed mild Covid-19 symptoms on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Number of Covid-19 patients in Western Cape hospitals stabilises

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in the Western Cape has stabilised, the provincial government said on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Ferrari warned over Covid-19 protocol breach

Formula One's governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sport's Covid-19 protocol and protective "bubble".
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa
  4. Seven children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng in just a week South Africa
  5. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams faces showdown with MPs. Can it be about 5G? News

Latest Videos

Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
X