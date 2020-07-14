South Africa

'Tell me, how do we move forward as a family?' - Ndileka Mandela on Zindzi's death

14 July 2020 - 10:33 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Ndileka Mandela, Nelson Mandela's eldest granddaughter. File image
Ndileka Mandela, Nelson Mandela's eldest granddaughter. File image
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN

In a heartfelt tribute to her aunt, the late Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela, Ndileka Mandela said she was struggling to come to terms with her death.

Zindzi died on Monday at the age of 59.

“The whole day I've been trying to make sense of your passing, but I still can't. I've not washed, I'm still in my PJs since this morning,” Ndileka wrote on her Instagram timeline.

“Tell me, how do we move forward as a family?

“Where will my fellow rebel rouser be? We were kindred spirits when it comes to speaking our truths, damn the consequences.”

She described Zindzi as a “true gallant fighter”, who had become more like a big sister than an aunt.

“I know I can't question God of why, why, why.”

She said as painful as it was, the family would try to accept her death.

“Part of me — a huge part — is livid at those who will now want to claim you while they never lifted a finger to even find out how you were doing.

“Part of me is livid at the name that has become an albatross on our necks and we're only remembered during Mandela Month.

“I know the pain you suffered Madlomo,” Ndileka wrote.

READ MORE

Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg

SA's former ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, has died.
News
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | The life and turbulent times of Zindzi Mandela

SA's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho ...
News
1 day ago

Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi Mandela

Mandla Mandela has penned a fond farewell to Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela, who died at the age of 59 on Monday, revealing personal anecdotes of his ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X