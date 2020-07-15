Why is Durban splurging R50m on a sea pier extension?

Questions are piling up on why Durban officials want to pour R50m of concrete and steel into the sea next to uShaka Marine World at a time when public funds have to stretch even further because of Covid-19.

Last year, the municipality announced plans to extend an existing 140m-long pier by a further 100m, motivating this expenditure on the basis that a longer pier was needed to ensure the survival of sharks, dolphins and other marine creatures at uShaka, the world’s fifth-largest aquarium

Since uShaka opened in 2004 there have not been any reported cases of major illness or death among the priceless collection of marine creatures, which includes more than 70 sharks and rays, several dolphins, turtles and penguins, nearly 5,300 fish and roughly 750 invertebrate species such as corals, jellyfish, molluscs and crustaceans.

While there is no question that their continued good health is now threatened by declining volumes of fresh sea water needed to flush and replenish the marine display tanks, questions have emerged on whether a multimillion-rand pier project is necessary to ensure their welfare.

For more than 16 years, sea water has been drawn from a network of submerged wells directly beneath the aquarium pier, but over the past few years concern has been growing that the pier and seawater extraction wells are becoming stranded above the normal sea water level because of excessive sand-pumping next to uShaka and Vetch’s Pier beaches.

For many decades the city and Transnet have been obliged to pump new sand on to Durban’s famous Golden Mile beachfront regularly because the massive piers at the entrance to Durban harbour prevent sand from the southern coastline from being washed northward by waves to replenish beaches depleted by natural coastal erosion.

To remedy this, city engineers built a 3.5km sand-pumping scheme on the beachfront in the late 1970s, which includes pipes, pumps and booster stations to shift fresh sand regularly on to the central beaches.

However, Durban’s sand-pumping scheme has been dysfunctional for more than a decade after a three-year project to widen the harbour mouth that ended in 2010.

A crucial sand-hopper station was demolished during the harbour widening and it has taken Transnet more than 10 years to build and commission a new one – while the city has also failed to properly maintain its land-based pumping scheme, reports GroundUp.

It has led to severe shortages of sand along Durban’s central beaches on one hand – and conversely, too much sand pumped in the vicinity of uShaka and Vetch’s Pier on the other.

The situation got so bad in March 2018 that the central beaches were all but washed away and parts of the promenade nearly collapsed from erosion. To solve this crisis, the city spent at least R15m on an emergency ship-to-shore sand-pumping operation along the central beachfront.

But further to the south – directly adjacent to uShaka and Vetch’s beach - so much artificially pumped sand had built up next to the aquarium’s seawater extraction wells that uShaka struggled to suck up enough sea water to flush and provide clean water for the marine display tanks.

Eventually, in March 2019, the city was compelled to come up with a solution to avoid death or illness of marine creatures at the flagship marine theme park.

However, rather than repairing the existing pumping scheme or reducing the volume of sand-pumping around the pier, the city proposed a more expansive solution: extending the pier by another 100m to suck up water from further out to sea.

Johnny Vassilaros, a veteran paddle-skier who has been engaged in a long-running battle with the municipality over the social and environmental impacts of the city’s proposed Point Waterfront development, has questioned why the city needs to spend R50m on lengthening the pier when a cheaper and more obvious solution to the aquarium water-supply problem would appear to be fixing the pumping scheme and to stop dumping so much sand in the wrong places.

While the city has conceded that several of its sand pumping stations have been out of action for more than a decade, it has also sought to shift some of the blame to Transnet over sand hopper “teething problems”.

It maintains that the pier needs to be extended for the health of the uShaka marine animals and that there would be additional benefits from upgrading the pier into something more “aesthetically pleasing” to attract more tourists to the promenade and also boost economic development.