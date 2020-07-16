South Africa

Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to mom Winnie

16 July 2020 - 07:30 By Iavan Pijoos
The cause of Zindzi Mandela's death has not yet been confirmed.
The cause of Zindzi Mandela's death has not yet been confirmed.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Zindzi Mandela will be buried next to her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Bishop Gary Rivas, who will also be part of the service, told TimesLIVE the funeral for Zindzi will start at 7am on Friday at the Fourways Memorial Park.

“She will be laid to rest next to her mom.”

Rivas confirmed that Zindzi tested positive for Covid-19 on the day she died.

Zondwa Mandela, son of the former SA ambassador to Denmark, told Full View on SABC that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but it remained unclear if this was the cause of her death.

The family are awaiting autopsy results.

She was the youngest daughter of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela. She was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland.

MORE

Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi Mandela

Mandla Mandela has penned a fond farewell to Zindziswa "Zindzi" Mandela, who died at the age of 59 on Monday, revealing personal anecdotes of his ...
News
2 days ago

'You gave me hope in difficult times': King Dalindyebo pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has described the late Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela as a pillar of strength who gave him hope during "difficult" ...
News
1 day ago

As Zindzi Mandela’s family reels, SA mourns a ‘special soul’

A pastor close to the Mandela family says they are heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the death of Zindzi Mandela, 59.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X