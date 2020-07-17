South Africa

WATCH | All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules

17 July 2020 - 07:00 By EMILE BOSCH

As SA's coronavirus infections surge, the government has gazetted various revised regulations in an effort to combat high infection rates. 

Alcohol is again banned and despite ongoing efforts in court to have the decision reversed, tobacco products remain banned. Inter-provincial travel and the use of accommodation for leisure are also still not permitted. 

Taxis are, however, permitted to operate at 100% capacity for short distance local trips, a move which has drawn public criticism, as minibus taxis are widely considered to be high-risk for spreading the coronavirus.   

Here's everything you need to know. 

