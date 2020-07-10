South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Familicide: black swans and family annihilation

10 July 2020 - 13:43 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Tony Adlington seemingly lost his mind, murdered his children and left his wife Debbie barely clinging to life.
Tony Adlington seemingly lost his mind, murdered his children and left his wife Debbie barely clinging to life.
Image: Supplied

On January 16 2002, the Adlington family experienced what forensic psychologists call a Black Swan event. This is a culmination of circumstances with a result so rare and so devastating that it is almost impossible to predict.

On the day that Tony Adlington seemingly lost his mind, his children were killed and his wife, Debbie, was left barely clinging to life. Her recovery, and the story she had to tell, would leave observers stunned.

In episode 34, True Crime South Africa delves into this horrific case of familicide and attempts to identify any red flags that could stop it from happening again.

LISTEN TO THE HORRIFIC STORY HERE: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE

PODCAST | When women kill – the terrifying criminal outlier

Only 5% of all convicted murderers are female - but when women kill the world sits up and takes notice.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Karabo Mokoena – not just a hashtag

In April 2017, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena went missing. A few days later her burnt and desecrated body was found in a field. Her boyfriend, Sandile ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Lie to me: the science of deceptionology

Meet the team that is making waves in the science of truth and lies and get ready for the truth to be revealed in the Krugersdorp Killers case.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gale blows over truck as storm hits Western Cape South Africa
  3. Nasa astronaut shares stunning aerial pictures of Cape Town, Pretoria and ... South Africa
  4. Shack with a swimming pool and a Table Mountain view South Africa
  5. How to protect yourself from airborne transmission of Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners
X