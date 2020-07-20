PODCAST | The missing - SA's unsolved missing persons cases

South Africa has a huge number of unsolved and open missing person cases at any given time. Some are resolved relatively quickly, but many remain unsolved and eventually become cold cases as family members and friends of the missing person attempt to find a way to move on without any resolution.

In this week’s minisode, True Crime South Africa puts the spotlight on missing people in our country, and the advances being made by the police to move these cases along. We also look at 10 selected cases in the hopes of raising awareness.

LISTEN TO THE STORY: