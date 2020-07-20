South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The missing - SA's unsolved missing persons cases

20 July 2020 - 08:50 By Nicole Engelbrecht
What more can be done to help close missing person cases in SA?
What more can be done to help close missing person cases in SA?
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

South Africa has a huge number of unsolved and open missing person cases at any given time. Some are resolved relatively quickly, but many remain unsolved and eventually become cold cases as family members and friends of the missing person attempt to find a way to move on without any resolution.

In this week’s minisode, True Crime South Africa puts the spotlight on missing people in our country, and the advances being made by the police to move these cases along. We also look at 10 selected cases in the hopes of raising awareness.

LISTEN TO THE STORY: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Familicide: black swans and family annihilation

Tony Adlington seemingly lost his mind, murdered his children and his wife, Debbie, was left barely clinging to life
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | When women kill – the terrifying criminal outlier

Only 5% of all convicted murderers are female - but when women kill the world sits up and takes notice.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Karabo Mokoena – not just a hashtag

In April 2017, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena went missing. A few days later her burnt and desecrated body was found in a field. Her boyfriend, Sandile ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Lie to me: the science of deceptionology

Meet the team that is making waves in the science of truth and lies and get ready for the truth to be revealed in the Krugersdorp Killers case.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  3. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  4. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  5. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X