SA's events industry to turn cities 'red' to highlight Covid-19 financial struggle

“On August 5 2020, the South African technical production and live events industry, under the LightSARed movement, will light various parts of SA red, to highlight the crippling implications the lockdown has had on the industry after five months of no work or income.

“Join us on August 5 as we #LightSAred from 6pm-8pm,” the #LightSARed movement said in a statement.

“Do you remember what it was like to stand in a crowd and dance? Do you remember being able to go to the theatre to catch a show, or enjoy an event with your colleagues?

“Do you remember what it was like to jive at a nightclub, catch your favourite DJ’s set, or listen to a live band ...

“It seems like a lifetime ago ... Unfortunately, for thousands in the events industry, it’s more than five pay cheques ago. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the events industry is in a state of emergency that is as life-threatening as the current pandemic.