Cabinet 'missing in action' over Covid-19 duties: Helen Suzman Foundation

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet of failing to execute their duties.

The accusation is contained in papers filed before the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, with the foundation also stating that the president and his cabinet suffered from a misunderstanding of the Disaster Management Act and its intentions.

As part of the latest court battle against the government's Covid-19 laws, the foundation wants parliament and the executive to take back what it described as “staggering powers” given to co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amid the coronavirus disaster.

The current Disaster Management Act gives the power of making regulation decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic to the minister. According to the foundation, this has left parliament and the cabinet “missing in action”.