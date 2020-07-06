Another win for government as FF+ challenge to Disaster Act is dismissed

The full bench of the high court in Pretoria has dismissed a challenge brought by the Freedom Front Plus against the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the court - comprising Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, judge Jody Kollapen and judge Raylene Keightley - heard an application by the party, seeking an order declaring that sections of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) were inconsistent with the constitution.

The FF+ argued that some of those sections did not make provision for various safeguards that are to be found in the constitution, which deals with states of emergency.

It also sought that the decision taken by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on March 15 to declare a national state of disaster, to augment measures already taken by other organs of state to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, be declared inconsistent with the constitution.

The FF+ stated that under a state of emergency, the constitution builds in safeguards to the exercise of executive power precisely because of the severe restriction on fundamental rights inherent in a state of emergency.