Covid-19 hits Legal Aid SA, but service to public continues

The Covid-19 pandemic has not left the Legal Aid Board SA, which provides legal assistance to the indigent, unscathed.

The provider of legal services to more than 700,000 people a year has recorded 72 Covid-19 cases, 49 recoveries and two deaths.

The pandemic has seen 39 closures at 22 offices since Legal Aid SA reopened when lockdown restrictions were eased on May 6.

Gone are the days when people who need assistance from Legal Aid SA would visit its 64 offices and 64 satellite offices to get advice or seek legal representation. Members of the public are now encouraged to use the toll-free Legal Aid Advice Line 0800 110 110 for advice on whether an application for legal aid was permitted, and only then would an office-based consultation take place.

"Those with confirmed appointments will be expected to wear a mask and follow social distancing prescripts and other regulations when they visit Legal Aid SA offices," said spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu.