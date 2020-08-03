South Africa

Durban retirement facility struck by five new cases of Covid-19

03 August 2020 - 11:02 By Suthentira Govender
A Durban retirement facility has five new cases of Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/sondem

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded at a Durban retirement facility after elderly residents were exposed to a front-line doctor.

Three of the infected residents — at Kendra Gardens in Greyville — are in isolation, while the other two are in hospital.

Just more than a month ago an elderly couple living at the facility contracted the virus but they have since recovered.

Jerry Magjee, head of the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra, an organisation of which the facility is part, told TimesLIVE that after the couple's recovery, all residents had been tested and received a clean bill of health.

“We continued with stringent lockdown measures. Unfortunately, we have a front-line doctor among the residents who had to go to work and contracted the virus.

“As a result we are now faced with five new cases.

“Two are in hospital and are receiving treatment and the remaining three are in quarantine — recovering well thus far.

“We are hoping we can pass this new wave without any serious outcome,” said Magjee.

TimesLIVE

