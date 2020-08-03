Medical technology industry body slams PPE graft allegations

The SA Medical Technology Industry Association (Samed) has hit out at allegations of the unlawful procurement of personal protective equipment and urged its members not be party to “improper” business practices.

According to the Sunday Times, claims have emerged of relatives and friends of ANC leaders benefiting from government contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) running into millions of rand.

“While the procurement of these and other medical products is now in focus, Samed continually advocates about the crucial role procurement plays in achieving positive health outcomes and how it can enhance — or undermine — the functioning of the health system.

“Samed advises government, and other public and private health sector policymakers on solutions to make procurement more effective, transparent and protected from corruption,” said Tanya Vogt, the association's executive officer.