Scientists say it's time to think about lifting the booze ban to save jobs

SA’s alcohol industry has welcomed a call by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) for the government to start planning to lift the ban on alcohol sales.

SAMRC president Dr Glenda Gray and Prof Charles Parry, director of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit at the council, told Michael Avery of Business Day TV that the ban, and night time curfew, were “interim” measures to free up space in hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

“We need to be nimble. We have seen the impact that the curfew and alcohol ban have [had] ... So I would recommend now that we do have hospital space ... we need to respond appropriately so we can manage both lives and livelihoods,” said Gray in the interview on Friday. Gray is a member of the ministerial advisory council advising health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on the government’s Covid-19 response.

Gauteng premier David Makhura last week reported a 57% occupation rate with 5,500 patients using the 9,576 public hospital beds available in the province. Western Cape premier Alan Winde reported a 71% occupancy rate of hospital beds in Cape Town.

Parry was asked during the interview if the outright ban on alcohol sales was not ill-advised, given the lower bed occupancy rates, its impact on jobs and excise tax collection.