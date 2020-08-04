A data-loving public that wears masks: 'much to learn' from Covid-19 for HIV and TB

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused major disruptions in HIV and TB services in the country, something positive has emerged from the Covid-19 response that we can take forward in our battle against these other major diseases.

The mainstreaming of masks and public interest in health data are two of the big lessons.

That is according to Dr Zameer Brey, who was speaking on Tuesday morning at a webinar hosted by the SA National Aids Council (Sanac). Brey heads the TB programme in SA for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“There is a concern about how Covid-19 has hit SA, but we must also pause and look at the number of innovations and then think in terms of HIV and tuberculosis,” he said.

First, he said, health-related decision-making “has been a lot more agile than it usually is”.

The compressed time frame of Covid-19 has ensured decisions are made under pressure instead of lagging.