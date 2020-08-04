South Africa

Frantic search for baby 'snatched from mother' in Magaliesburg

04 August 2020 - 10:23 By Iavan Pijoos
The baby was taken from her mother in Magaliesburg CBD on Monday.
The baby was taken from her mother in Magaliesburg CBD on Monday.
Image: Saps

A search is under way for an eight-month-old baby who was allegedly snatched by two women in the Magaliesburg CBD on Monday.

“It was alleged that the two women went to the family’s home in Ga-Mogale and told the mother that they were from the father’s family and wanted to buy baby clothes,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo. “The mother went with the women to Magaliesburg CBD where one of the women asked to hold the baby while the mother was given money to go inside the shop and buy food.”

Masondo said when the mother came out of the shop, the two women had disappeared with the baby.

The suspects, who may be in their mid-twenties, spoke Setswana and wore blue jeans, black boots and one had a blue sweater on, Masondo said.

They were both light in complexion.

Anyone with information can contact Capt Alex Mafhungo on 082 822 8270 or Detective Capt Joel Mogoanye on 082 461 4902, or alternatively give the information anonymously via MySAPS App.

© TimesLIVE

MORE

Search for two-month-old baby snatched from Bloemfontein clinic

A two-month-old baby was snatched from a Bloemfontein clinic in the past week, police said on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Four charged with kidnapping after KZN man rescued from boot of car

Four KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for kidnapping after a man who had been beaten was found in the boot of their car on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Police hunt 'kidnapper' who fled with 6-week-old baby in Brits

North West police have launched a hunt for a six-week-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman, whom the mother met in Brits on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  3. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  4. 'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed News
  5. KZN teachers suspended for 'love affair' with pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X