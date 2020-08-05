Ireland always believed they could beat England total, says Paul Stirling

Ireland always believed they could chase down a score of over 300 against England in the third and final One-Day International at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday, said century-maker Paul Stirling, who was relieved with their first points in the ICC’s Super League.

With the series already wrapped up, England set the visitors a victory target of 329, a total they reached with seven wickets and a ball to spare, guided by a superb 142 from Stirling.

"It was brilliant to get our first win in the competition, especially after a few tough performances in the last two games.

"We showed a lot of character to come back and are just delighted to get the win," he said at the post-match presentation.