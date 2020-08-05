IN PICTURES | Live entertainment, events and gym industries protest lockdown laws

On another day of protest against SA's lockdown laws, the live events and entertainment industry on Wednesday evening light up iconic parts of South Africa in red.

This, they said, was to get the attention of arts, culture, sports and recreation minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The spots were lit up from 6pm to 8pm. In Cape Town these included Table Mountain, the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town City Hall, Cape Town Castle, the Civic Centre, and The Cape Wheel and the Clock Tower at the V&A Waterfront.