'Taxi boss and driver' shot dead in Joburg

Two men were shot dead in Rosettenville, in the south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday in a hit believed to be related to taxi violence.

“It is alleged that both deceased were seated in a vehicle at Albert Street when two unknown men approached them and started shooting at their vehicle using a rifle and a handgun,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

He said the motive behind the killings was not known - “but it is suspected to be related to taxi violence since the deceased were reported to be a taxi owner and a taxi driver”.

Masondo said a murder case was being investigated.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehended the suspects to please call the nearest police station on or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone,” said Masondo.

TimesLIVE