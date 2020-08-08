'Shabby and shocking': Mkhize's verdict on hospital where pensioner died in car park

“We must separate people as they walk in, make sure that if you've got symptoms of Covid-19, we can then test you and separate you from those that have no symptoms. It must be done properly. That was the directive.

“Then comes Northdale with some shabby shack or tent out there and we hear people were being treated in them and it's shocking.”

Mkhize revealed that the makeshift ward was a gift to the hospital. “I have no problem with a donation but as management you need to know what is the quality that is expected to treat our people,” he told Northdale bosses.

The medical and nursing managers were suspended after radio personality Hlengiwe Khumalo shared a video on Monday of a parking lot that had been converted into a ward where her father, Sibusiso Khumalo, died from hypoxia (lack of oxygen) on Saturday.

Khumalo said her father had been taken to the hospital on July 31 complaining about a tight chest. She said he told the nurses he was cold, but they said there was nothing they could do.