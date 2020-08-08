South Africa

Taxi driver on murder charge after driving over traffic cop at roadblock

08 August 2020 - 13:16 By TimesLIVE
A Cape Town taxi driver has been charged with murder after running over a traffic cop at a roadblock on August 7 2020.
A taxi driver faces a murder charge after allegedly killing a Cape Town traffic cop by running him over at a roadblock then dragging him 200m.

The “horrific” incident happened on Friday in Khayelitsha and claimed the life of 46-year-old Deon Sampson, Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said.

“The city extends its condolences to Officer Sampson’s spouse and his three children, and his extended family, as well as his colleagues in the traffic service,” said Smith.

He said Sampson was part of an operation being conducted with the police at 9.45pm.

“While he was checking the licence disc on a taxi waiting in the queue, the driver accelerated, ran him over and dragged him along the road for nearly 200m before the body dislodged,” said Smith.

“The rest of the officers on scene chased after the vehicle but the driver refused to stop. They had to discharge several rounds at the vehicle before the driver was eventually apprehended off Oscar Mpetha Drive.

“It is alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol. However, that is no excuse. What happened to Officer Sampson is horrific, and I call on the SAPS to expedite this investigation so that justice can be served.

“It cuts deep when we lose one of our own, but even more when the circumstances are as incomprehensible as what transpired last night.”

Smith said the city council would provide support and counselling to Sampson's family and his fellow officers. The suspect would appear in Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

