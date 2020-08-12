Prudential Authority set to appeal against judgment in favour of alleged VBS looter

The Prudential Authority intends applying for leave to appeal a judgment setting aside findings against ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza in Terry Motau's “Great Bank Heist” report.

Though the high court in Pretoria set aside the findings against Msiza on Tuesday, judge Vivian Tlhapi specifically declined to say anything about whether the allegations against Msiza, as an alleged VBS looter, were true or not.

The Prudential Authority, which was the second respondent in the case, is responsible for regulating banks, insurers, co-operative financial institutions, financial conglomerates and certain market infrastructures.

The authority said on Wednesday it had considered the judgment and, after advice from a senior counsel that there were good grounds to appeal the judgment, will file an application for leave to appeal.

“The Prudential Authority's grounds for appeal will be fully addressed in the application for leave to appeal,” it said in a statement.

TimesLIVE