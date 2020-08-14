Gigaba, the suits & Gupta cash — South Africans weigh in on the allegations
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba saw his name top the trends list after testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.
Gigaba's former bodyguard, who was identified at “Witness 3" for security purposes, told the commission that the former minister was a regular at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold between 2010 and 2014.
He alleged that Gigaba instructed him and other guards not to record his trips to the Guptas on the log book. He also told the commission that he once witnessed the minister pay for his suits in cash in Sandton.
Gigaba has previously been linked to the Guptas. In 2018, his office was accused of fast tracking visas of the family and their business associates from India.
Gigaba denied doing any favours for the family or receiving any money from them.
These are some of the views expressed on Twitter:
Gigaba used to collect bags of cash from the Guptas.— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) August 13, 2020
What's going to happen about that?
Are we going to see the Guptas and Gigaba arrested?
We'll find out when the next episode of this stunt continues. pic.twitter.com/HrKK1rkzPM
Gigaba used to collect bag of cash from the Guptas. Ok fine?! What's going to happen to him? Nothing!!! pic.twitter.com/5GhobZLW0O— Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) August 13, 2020
We can talk about Gigaba,Zuma and de rest of the gang but so far wu is arrested😒...dololo #Gigaba pic.twitter.com/5MzIosJlsm— MikeM (@Mike_Dream1) August 13, 2020
So vele Gigaba is Mr Money bags? Damn South African politicians are living the rap lifestyle...must be nice pic.twitter.com/G8r5TD6FQ6— Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) August 13, 2020
Why has Malusi Gigaba not been arrested yet ? #VoetsakAnc— Frik de Villiers (@VilliersFrik) August 14, 2020
State Capture Inquiry is about to test Malusi Gigaba's imagination...#Gigaba pic.twitter.com/NU6C18yHLW— Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) August 13, 2020
#Gigaba— Andiswa Andzo Noza 👑 (@NozaBeki) August 13, 2020
I'm jst here for the suit👌🏾😩 pic.twitter.com/hZ2Rb6bAoW