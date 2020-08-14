Gigaba, the suits & Gupta cash — South Africans weigh in on the allegations

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba saw his name top the trends list after testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.

Gigaba's former bodyguard, who was identified at “Witness 3" for security purposes, told the commission that the former minister was a regular at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold between 2010 and 2014.

He alleged that Gigaba instructed him and other guards not to record his trips to the Guptas on the log book. He also told the commission that he once witnessed the minister pay for his suits in cash in Sandton.

Gigaba has previously been linked to the Guptas. In 2018, his office was accused of fast tracking visas of the family and their business associates from India.

Gigaba denied doing any favours for the family or receiving any money from them.

