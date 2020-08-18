Politics

'Here's my number, call me,' Willies Mchunu urges KZN whistle-blower

18 August 2020 - 14:23 By Zimasa Matiwane
ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Willies Mchunu has invited a whistle-blower to personally contact him after allegations levelled against senior members.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has publicly shared a cellphone number for party veteran Willies Mchunu in the hope that the writer of an anonymous letter alleging abuse by three of its senior members will come forward.

At a briefing after a virtual meeting of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee, the ANC said on Tuesday that an investigation into allegations made in an open letter against senior members Jomo Sibiya, Sipho Hlomuka and Ntuthuko Mahlaba last month had stalled.

The party is left with a week to conclude an investigation to ascertain the veracity and truthfulness of the allegations, however no-one has come forward, 20 days after the invitation was first made public.

The work of the provincial working committee task team, which has now been stalled as a result of the accuser not coming forward, was meant to be nearing a conclusion with an August 25 deadline. The task team was then scheduled to present its findings and recommendations for consideration by the ANC provincial working committee.

However, convener Mchunu said the task team cannot begin to investigate without an accuser and will not attempt to hold those implicated accountable before the veracity of the accusations is established.

“The task team has to establish the claims (made in the open letter) before we go to the accused, that is how the process unfolds. This was anonymous, it is very critical from our side to see the anonymous and interact with them. We guarantee their confidentially and that is what will determine which comrades we go to and which one first,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu said the task team needs to establish that there is indeed a person, and who that person is, adding that he does not see how the ANC can come to any conclusion without testimony from an anonymous source.

He urged the whistle-blower to contact him on 082 9045 112.  

“The PEC also extended an invitation to the writer of the anonymous letter containing allegations of women abuse against Jomo Sibiya, Sipho Hlomuka and Ntuthuko Mahlaba,” provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said.

