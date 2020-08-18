South Africa

Seven-year-old boy first in SA to receive volumetric arc therapy for cancer

18 August 2020 - 09:53 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A seven-year-old boy is the first in SA to receive volumetric arc therapy as part of treatment. File photo.
A seven-year-old boy is the first in SA to receive volumetric arc therapy as part of treatment. File photo.
Image: Sebastian Kaulitzki / 123rf.com

A seven-year-old boy has become the first person in the country to receive volumetric arc therapy to treat his leukaemia.

The therapy was performed on the boy recently at Netcare Unitas Hospital in Centurion.

“The total body irradiation treatment was done in order to destroy the cancer cells in the young boy’s blood ahead of a bone-marrow transplant that he was scheduled to undergo just days after the completion of the radiation therapy,” said Dr Sheynaz Bassa, a clinical and radiation oncologist at the hospital.

“As far as we are aware, this is the first time in SA that a leukaemia patient has been treated using volumetric arc therapy prior to bone marrow transplantation,” Bassa said.

According to Bassa, a combination of radiotherapy, which uses high energy X-rays, and chemotherapy, which uses drugs given intravenously to kill cancer cells, is traditionally used to irradiate the entire body to destroy cancer cells in leukaemia patients before their bone marrow transplantation.

“Using traditional techniques, full-body irradiation is usually a long and laborious process involving complicated manual planning techniques, with the patient sitting in an uncomfortable treatment position for a long period of time.

“It also often requires production and use of cumbersome lead blocks to shield important organs like the lungs which are radiosensitive. The accuracy in the radiation dose to these organs is reduced due to the manual planning techniques and the patient does not have the benefit of a CT [computed tomography] scan being used in the planning,” said Bassa.

 “Newer, more advanced technologies such as volumetric arc therapy allow for simpler, rapid and more effective full-body irradiation treatment delivery. This therapy is quicker, easier and provides us with information regarding the organs we are trying to protect, making it considerably safer. Lead blocks are no longer required, as the volumetric arc technology has built in capability to shape fields around the organs as the therapy is delivered.”

According to Bassa, in the boy’s case the radiation therapy planners did extensive research before deciding on the use of volumetric arc technology, drawing on international experience in which a similar treatment approach had been used for leukaemia to ensure the most accurate planning and treatment possible.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | There's no vaccine for Covid-19 but TB Joshua 'healed' patients through virtual prayer

After receiving a virtual prayer from TB Joshua, one of the Covid-19 'patients' claimed she had been healed.
News
2 weeks ago

Wits researchers hopeful of potential treatment for aggressive breast cancer

Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) are optimistic they have made a breakthrough in a potential treatment for a particularly ...
News
1 month ago

Counting Covid-19’s cost on other health issues in SA

The fear of contracting Covid-19 is the major reason why some people, especially those who are impoverished, have reported a hesitance to access ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News
  3. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  4. 'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X