Durban metro police bust syndicate producing fake documents

Durban metro police swooped on a flat in Pinetown on Thursday afternoon, where they found fake international driving licences, South African visas, police clearance certificates and refugee permits.

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said the city's street crime unit had found evidence of “large-scale fraud being perpetrated” at the flat in Ashley, Pinetown.

Three foreigners were arrested.

“Fake international driving licences, fake South African visas, police clearance certificates [and] fake refugee permits were all being printed on the premises,” he said. "A small quantity of drugs was recovered. Members from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and provincial commercial crime are on scene. They are still busy there.”

Sewpersad added that border post stamps and international government stamps were also found in the flat.

