COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Police's R540m lockdown purchase investigated

August 23 2020 - 00:05

Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPEs, medical supplies - SIU

A politically connected operator named in the PPE scandal besetting the Gauteng health department made an 800% profit on Covid-19 personal protective equipment he sold the government.

This is according to court papers naming Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko - a family friend of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko - in detailed claims laid out by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).