COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Police's R540m lockdown purchase investigated
South Africa now has a total of 607 045 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3 707 of these were recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department revealed on Saturday.
August 23 2020 - 00:05
Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPEs, medical supplies - SIU
A politically connected operator named in the PPE scandal besetting the Gauteng health department made an 800% profit on Covid-19 personal protective equipment he sold the government.
This is according to court papers naming Thandisizwe Madzikane Diko - a family friend of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko - in detailed claims laid out by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
August 23 2020 - 00:04
How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts
It was the Gauteng health department's suspended supply chain chief director, Thandy Pino, who blew the whistle and alerted authorities to the R2bn personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.
A trail of e-mails the Sunday Times obtained show that Pino sounded the alarm in just her second week on the job, pointing out irregularities in Covid-19 contracts being awarded without legal procurement processes being followed.
August 23 2020 - 00:03
Police's R540m lockdown purchase under spotlight
At least four contracts worth a combined R540m for supplying personal protection equipment (PPE) to the police are under scrutiny as the Hawks investigate their own.
The Hawks are investigating allegations that police colleagues abused emergency procurement procedures and fraudulently handed multimillion-rand contracts for the supply of masks and sanitisers to four companies: Tsa Bophelo Medical Suppliers & Logistics, Tombo Investments, Basadzi Pele Management Consulting and the Before Sunset Group.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 30 560 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 3707 new cases. Regrettably, we report 144 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 12 987. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/JXiN3xkIKc pic.twitter.com/NCACaN1VOu— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 22, 2020