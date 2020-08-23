Don't let your Covid-19 guard down in alert level 2: Gauteng command council

People with existing medical conditions (comorbidities) like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease also have an increased risk of contracting the virus.

The Gauteng command council has encouraged residents to continue maintaining a physical distance of at least one metre from others, to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or with hand sanitiser, and insist that the windows are open when travelling on public transport.

“People over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities need to take extra precautions and avoid close contact with other people. They should stay at home and avoid leaving the house unnecessarily and also avoid attending events, including religious and funerals,” Motaung said.

The provincial command council has encouraged those over 60 to continue working from home, saying employers need to support this.

Motaung said wearing masks c is what r can protect others from the virus.

The protection of the elderly against the virus is key and Motaung said everyone needs to play their part in protecting them by avoiding visiting family members over the age of 60.

“If you do have to be in their presence because you live together, it means maintaining a safe physical distance, wearing a mask, washing hands or sanitising frequently, wiping surfaces in the home with sanitiser. It also means no hugs and kisses,” she said.

The command council also said those found to be Covid-19 positive should go into isolation (at home or in a facility) for 10 days and remain in isolation until advised otherwise by a health worker — even if they feel better.

“When advised to go into isolation, people should actually isolate even if they may feel well. Isolating at home means staying at home throughout the 10 days, wearing a mask when at home and maintaining physical distance from the other household members,”

Contacts of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases must remain in quarantine at home or in a facility, even if they have no symptoms.

“Most contacts will have no symptoms and feel well — this does not mean it is OK to interact with others and carry on with normal social activities. They must stay in quarantine until a health worker allows them to stop the quarantine,” Motaung said.

On August 21, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng was 203,832, with 170,335 recoveries and 3,190 deaths.

Out of 172,113 public servants in Gauteng, 7,336 have tested positive since March. This includes public health workers and educators.

TimesLIVE