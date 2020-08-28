South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Is the Mtwalume serial killer dead?

28 August 2020 - 12:28 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Seven people have been charged with the murders of Anisha and Joey van Niekerk.
Image: via Facebook

In today’s spotlight minisode, we delve into the recent murders in Mtwalume on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal to determine whether the suspect who committed suicide while in custody was the man responsible for the deaths of five women.

We also discuss the sentencing of Xander Bylsma, who murdered two teenage girls at a school hostel in North West, and the conviction of the group responsible for raping and murdering Joey and Anisha van Niekerk in 2017.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

