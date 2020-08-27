Ramaphosa sets up national council on GBV - but DA slams another 'talk shop'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has resolved to set up a new national council to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

But the DA has dismissed it as nothing but yet another "talk shop".

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday as he responded to questions from MPs in the National Assembly. He said this was part of the implementation of a national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which began at the beginning of May this year after it was adopted by the cabinet.

The president said the council would consist of 13 members, with a small majority of them drawn from the NGO sector.

The council, in the main, would coordinate and monitor government plans to fight gender-based violence and femicide.