South Africa

Mom relieved as trial date is set for Bryanston school sexual assault case

01 September 2020 - 11:52
The Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday announced that a former high school sports coach would stand trial for alleged sexual abuse from November 23. Stock image.
The Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday announced that a former high school sports coach would stand trial for alleged sexual abuse from November 23. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SEBNEM RAGIBOGLU

The mother of a Bryanston High School pupil who laid a sexual abuse charge against the school’s former sports coach has expressed relief that the “end is near”.

The Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday announced the accused would stand trial from November 23.

“Right now there are a flood of emotions surfacing all at once from the past 19 months of disappointment. [I am] feeling anxious but somewhat relieved that there is now light and the end is near,” the woman said in a statement released by Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA).

The group has been supporting the family leading up to the trial, a process that had taken almost two years.

How Parktown Boys' high paedophile Collan Rex was schooled in abuse

He was shorter than I thought he would be, just a little taller than me. He had grown his hair longer since the trial, and it was pulled back into a ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

“After 19 months, the accused is yet to plead,” WMACA said.

The accused had tried several avenues to have the case withdrawn but after months of delays the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last month ruled there was a case to answer to.

WMACA said during this bid to have the matter withdrawn, the voice of the victim had been silenced.

“How the justice system has handled this case is a deterrent for victims,” the group said.

“The justice system silences the victims and makes them invisible. It does not offer support to the victim, not even through the services they should be providing,” the group charged.

Disciplinary hearings held by the school last year alluded to there being three complainants between 2017 and 2018, but only one lodged a criminal case against the former coach. He was fired by the school after an internal hearing on the allegations of sexual assault and financial mismanagement.

The accused remains out on bail.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Former Bryanston High sports coach 'has case to answer', will stand trial

A former sports coach accused of sexually assaulting three pupils at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg has failed in his bid to have the director ...
News
1 week ago

No decision yet on sexual assault trial of former Bryanston High sports coach

For the thirteenth time, the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday postponed the matter of the former Bryanston High sports coach accused of ...
News
2 months ago

Women and Men Against Child Abuse flay prosecution over delays in Bryanston High sexual assault case

The trial of a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexually harassing three pupils was postponed on Tuesday.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  4. Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane on representing Zuma, 'rogue unit' report News
  5. Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny News

Latest Videos

No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
X