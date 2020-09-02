ANALYSIS | That’s not Duduzane Zuma’s Twitter account. Here’s why

This is the first hint of @Duduzane__Zuma’s original username, @BlackSista1. The old username crops up because of how Twitter uses the user ID to link these conversations and replies. Because the username has since changed, it sometimes shows the old user handle instead of the new one.

Using Twitter’s Advanced Search feature, we looked for tweets mentioning @BlackSista1 around the same time. It showed that during this time, the account was frequently mentioned in tweets alongside other BLF Twitter accounts, some of which were authored by accounts identified as the “Guptabots”.

It also presents a paradox: although @Duduzane__Zuma and @BlackSista1 used to be the same account, a different @BlackSista1 account is now active on Twitter. We’ll explain why below.

Confirmation

To confirm that @Duduzane__Zuma and @BlackSista1 used to be the same account, we need proof that their internal user IDs match. To do this, we relied on web archiving tools to find old copies of the Twitter accounts as they appeared in 2016.

Archive.org and Archive.is are two websites that constantly trawl the internet to save “snapshots” of web pages as they appear at that time. If an account is popular, or suddenly goes viral, there is a chance it could have been archived by one of these sites. Google can also sometimes provide a similar cached version of a web page, but is a lot more volatile and less reliable.

Using either of these archiving sites is straightforward: simply enter the website URL you’d like to check for archived versions and it will provide you with a list of dates on which snapshots for that URL were taken.

Checking for archived tweets by @BlackSista1 during this earlier period shows several tweets by @Blacksista1 were archived from the account’s early days.

The only catch was that these archived pages were captured in JSON format, which is a data format often seen when working with Twitter’s API. This is still valuable information, just presented in a much less user friendly format than the usual Twitter interface.