New Covid-19 app could prevent hospital admissions and save lives

The national health department will on Wednesday launch a life-saving mobile application, Covid Alert SA, to strengthen South Africa’s digital contact tracing efforts.

As of Monday night, the country has a cumulative total of 627,041 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 540,823 recoveries and 14,192 deaths.

It is estimated that if 100 infections were reported using the app it could prevent as many as 15 to 20 hospital admissions and save two lives.

Gaurang Tanna, who led the app development team within the department, said: “This is a crucial public health intervention to help us suppress Covid-19 and prevent resurgence. It works best when many people download the app. We request everyone to download the app, and those confirmed positive to report their diagnosis so that their contacts can be notified.”

Tanna said the app is designed to reduce the impact on the health system and save lives, while preserving privacy at scale.