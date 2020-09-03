How testing sewage will help detect next wave of Covid-19 infections

Western Cape epidemiologists will start testing sewage for signs of new waves of Covid-19 infections as the province continues to see declines in cases of the virus.

Prof Mary-Ann Davis of the provincial department of health said such testing had been proven in other countries, where Covid-19 was detected in wastewater even before anyone in the local population tested positive.

Speaking during premier Alan Winde’s weekly press conference on Thursday, Davis said the province was also working on expanding its testing criteria. It was already conducting “sentinel testing” for Covid-19 antibodies on people such as HIV patients and pregnant women, as they were readily available for testing and represented a different subset of the population than would otherwise present for testing.

“They are good for monitoring trends. If we test the same kinds of patients in a month’s time they can tell us what’s happening over time, and if we’re testing people in different locations then they are useful for comparing what might be going on in different locations,” she said.

Testing was approved last week but the first results from just under 3,000 tests conducted so far showed that about 40% of them indicated evidence of previous infection.

“It was a little bit higher in the people with HIV than with the pregnant women and what was very interesting, and something we must look at a little further, is that it was higher in women than in men,” she said.