Five arrested for destruction at Clicks in Alberton

“It is reported that the employees had locked themselves inside the store after receiving a warning of the planned EFF protest against Clicks stores, and that a group of people clad in EFF regalia were coming for this particular store,” said Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“On arrival of the latter group at the store and finding the doors locked, the suspects allegedly smashed and broke down the windows and the door, forcing entry into the store where they caused further damage, including a fire that was swiftly contained. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed,” she added.

A case of malicious damage to property was opened.

A police investigation led to the arrest of five people aged between 21 and 40.

“Their court appearance is yet to be determined,” Peters said.

In Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, another Clicks store was damaged on Monday, allegedly by protesters.

Peters said the group had stormed into the store, kicked down shelves and destroyed some of the store’s property.

“No injuries were reported in both incidents,” Peters said.