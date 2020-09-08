WATCH | Port Elizabeth shopper pulls gun on protesters outside Clicks

Police removed three people from Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning after an argument that saw a 52-year-old woman pull out a gun and point it at protesters outside the Clicks store.

The protest was part of the EFF's nationwide campaign to shut the retailer’s outlets as anger mounted over a racially charged advertisement the company had placed on its website.

The hair-care advert described the hair of two African women as “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” while describing two white women’s hair as “colour-treated, fine, flat and normal”.

The argument in Port Elizabeth was caught on video by a shopper who did not want to be named, reports HeraldLIVE.

When the video starts, a small group of protesters, a grey-haired woman and her elderly shopping companion are seen with four security guards standing between them.

It is not clear what started the initial altercation but as tempers flare, a woman can be heard shouting: “Go back to Europe.”

The grey-haired woman’s voice is indistinct, but after she says something to the protesters a woman can be heard shouting: “Take out your gun, take out your gun.”

The grey-haired woman promptly pulls a gun out of her pink body-warmer and points it directly at the protesters before being hustled off by security guards while a man and a woman are heard saying: “Shoot, shoot.”

The three people were removed from the parking lot at the centre after a further argument erupted.