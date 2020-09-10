South Africa

Bloody crime scene as three are shot dead in Grassy Park food outlet

10 September 2020 - 12:31
Three men were shot dead at a food outlet in Grassy Park on Wednesday, said police. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

Police were on Thursday trying to trace a lone gunman who walked into a food outlet in Grassy Park in Cape Town and shot dead three men in the shop.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

“A preliminary report suggests that two of the victims had just walked into a food outlet business in Klip Road when the gunman followed them, fired several shots inside the business killing the two men,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.

A third person, an employee at the outlet, was also shot dead.

“The gunman subsequently fled the scene,” said Potelwa. “Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.”

